(Bloomberg) -- Asset manager White Summit Capital has started a financing round for a new infrastructure fund focused on decarbonization, with the aim of reaching a first close of as much as €300 million ($315 million) by the end of this year.

The fund will be investing in industries ranging from sustainable mobility to green hydrogen and biogas, with a goal of raising the same amount in 2024 to reach a final value of as much as €600 million, Managing Partner Pablo Pallas said in an interview.

The new vehicle will finance smaller, sustainable projects needing a steady flow of incremental investments to grow, rather than pouring large amounts of money exclusively into clean power generation, said Pallas, a former managing director at Citigroup Inc.

“Large infrastructure and pension funds are by now so big that they rarely close operations smaller than €500 million, but there’s much more to be done beyond investing in assets already in operation,” he said. “We’ll be looking mainly for greenfield projects, platforms with a business model that’s already working and could be escalated but needs funding in order to do that.” The fund aims to reach returns in the “mid-teens.”

The European Investment Fund is set to become one of the fund’s anchor investors with an injection of €150 million, the largest investment ever by the European Union arm in a fund, according to Pallas. “They’re looking for investors that channel their investment in capital expenditure, in building new assets, rather than simply buying existing ones,” he said.

A spokesperson for the EIF declined to comment on its investments when contacted by Bloomberg News.

White Summit is also in talks with other investors, including US investment management company GCM Grosvenor Inc, sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Council, and the pension fund of Swiss grocer Migros-Genossenschaft-Bund. White Summit has offices in locations including London, Madrid and Zug.

About 40% of the projects the fund aims to include in its portfolio will be located in Spain as the Mediterranean country will have “Europe’s cheapest energy and gas in the next 50 years,” said Pallas. The overall focus will be pan-European, with the Spanish share of total projects expected to gradually decline over the next few years.

White Summit is the main backer of Zunder, a Spanish electric vehicle-charging company in which Natixis Investment Managers unit Mirova has injected €100 million. The firm’s portfolio also includes investments in Spanish natural gas distribution company NorteGas Energia Distribucion SA, Bilbao-based green hydrogen projects developer Hy Five and La Isla, a 183-megawatt photo-voltaic solar plant in which French private equity fund Ardian SAS has also invested.

