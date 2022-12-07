(Bloomberg) -- Bureaucratic lapses in the Federal Bureau of Prisons contributed to the beating death of mafia boss James “Whitey” Bulger Jr. in 2018 as more than 100 officials and inmates were aware of his location, the Justice Department’s inspector general found.

An investigation by the inspector general didn’t establish evidence of criminal intent or malicious purpose in the death of Bulger, who was an FBI informant and died after being beaten by inmates hours after being transferred to a federal prison in Hazelton, West Virginia. The probe was limited, however, during the review because three individuals who were inmates at the facility at the time have been charged in connection with his death.

But knowledge that Bulger was being transferred to the facility was so common that inmates there were betting money on how long he would stay alive, according to the 65-page report released on Wednesday.

“We identified serious job performance and management failures at multiple levels within the BOP,” according to the report. “We also found that, due to BOP’s standard procedures, well over 100 officials were made aware in advance of Bulger’s transfer to Hazelton, and that Hazelton personnel openly spoke about Bulger’s upcoming arrival in the presence of Hazelton inmates, which was contrary to BOP policy.”

Other lapses included confusion and lack of communication among BOP personnel regarding the transfer process and the failure to adequately represent Bulger’s medical condition, the report said.

The inspector general made 11 recommendations to the Bureau of Prisons for reforms and has referred at least six individuals for disciplinary action in connection with the failures.

