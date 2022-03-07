(Bloomberg) -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Whiting Petroleum Corp. agreed to combine in what they’re calling a “merger of equals,” creating a new oil producer focused on North Dakota’s Bakken shale patch with an enterprise value of about $6 billion.

Whiting shareholders will receive 0.5774 shares of Oasis common stock and $6.25 in cash for each share of Whiting common stock owned, the companies said in a statement Monday. That’s a premium of about 7.5% to Whiting’s closing price on Friday. Oasis shareholders will receive a special dividend of $15 per share.

The deal comes less than two years after both companies filed for bankruptcy in the aftermath of the crash in oil prices caused by the onset of the pandemic. Since then, the two companies have doubled down on the Bakken shale region’s Williston Basin. Oasis has bulked by agreeing last year to buy assets there from Diamondback Energy Inc. for $745 million. Whiting last month acquired more Bakken assets for $273 million in cash.

Whiting, Oasis to Combine in Cash, Stock Deal: M&A Snapshot

In contrast to the much larger Permian Basin, where oil production recently eclipsed its pre-pandemic high, the Bakken has seen relatively subdued merger and acquisition activity.

Oasis Chief Executive Officer Danny Brown, who will serve as president and CEO of the yet-unnamed company, said in the statement that the deal will generate strong free cash flow and boost the return of capital -- something investors have been looking for in this market.

“We believe such a combination makes sense in order to provide the most optimally scaled operations in one of the more mature U.S. basins,” Truist Securities analyst Neal Dingmann said in a research note Sunday following a report the deal was in the works.

When the tie-up is completed, Whiting shareholders will own about 53% and Oasis shareholders will own about 47% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. Whiting CEO Lynn Peterson will serve as executive chair of the board.

The combined company will trade on Nasdaq under a new ticker. It will be headquartered in Houston but will retain a Denver office. The deal is expected to close in the second half.

Citigroup is serving as financial adviser to Whiting, while RBC Capital Markets LLC is advising Oasis.

(Adds additional details throughout)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.