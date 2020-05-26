(Bloomberg) -- Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer demurred when asked directly in an interview whether she would accept an offer from Joe Biden to be his vice presidential running mate on the Democratic ticket.

Whitmer’s response to the question -- repeatedly asked -- on Axios on HBO was to say at first she thinks “this is one of the most important elections ... maybe since our nation’s founding” and that “I’ve told the Biden team where I can help them I want to.”

So you would say yes?

“Honestly I’m not looking to leave Michigan. I love my state,” said Whitmer, who has only been in office for 16 months and has recently had to lead the battle against Covid-19 there and help the state recover from a dam break and flooding. “There’s a lot of work that needs to be done. I’m not looking to leave.”

So you would say no?

Whitmer laughed and said, “Thank you for having me.”

It sounds like you’d say no?

“I’ve not said yes or no because I have not been asked,” Whitmer said. “I’m in the mix I think with a massive group of phenomenal leaders and I’m honored to be but I’m not focused on that. I’m focusing on doing my job every single day.”

Coming up:

The District of Columbia, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, South Dakota, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Indiana have primaries scheduled for June 2.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.