(Bloomberg) -- The Whitney Museum’s longtime director Adam Weinberg will step down this October, closing out a 20 year run in the role.

His position has already been filled: Scott Rothkopf, the museum’s current senior deputy director and chief curator, has been chosen for the role, according to a release. ​​“I am tremendously grateful to the Board for the opportunity to further serve this extraordinary institution and to build on Adam’s remarkable legacy,” Rothkopf said in a statement. “Since joining its unsurpassed staff, I’ve been devoted to the Whitney and everything it stands for: a profound commitment to artists; courage and openness to change; a deep care for audiences and community; and a warm and inclusive spirit.”

Under Weinberg’s tenure, the Whitney moved from its longtime home on the Upper East Side to a new, Renzo Piano-designed, 200,000 square foot building in the Meatpacking District, a space that was triple the size of its old location. In addition, the museum’s endowment grew from $40 million to more than $400 million, and it added nearly 4,000 works to its holdings. It has put on a recent string of blockbuster exhibitions, including a critically acclaimed Warhol show in 2018-2019, a sweeping Jasper Johns retrospective in 2021-2022, and, most recently, the crowd-favorite Edward Hopper’s New York.

When Weinberg steps down, the board will make him Director Emeritus, a new title.

