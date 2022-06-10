(Bloomberg) -- Whitney Tilson credits Pershing Square Capital Management founder Bill Ackman with having introduced four couples who have gotten married -- and he wants to emulate that track record.

So Tilson, who was founder and managing partner of hedge funds T2 Partners LLC and Kase Capital Management before moving on to start Empire Financial Research, has decided to create a mailing list for people to receive articles, events and more that he thinks might be of interest to single people.

“Bill’s proud of the four marriages he’s responsible for – as well he should be,” but “my record, on the other hand, is ZERO!” Tilson said in an email. “It would bring me great joy if I helped some of my friends find their soulmates,” he added.

Tilson said that Ackman, whose friendship with him goes back decades, is actually responsible for Tilson’s own marriage as well. The two attended a party and Tilson’s future wife approached them, as she had known Ackman from Hebrew school.

“It’s hard to imagine doing something more impactful” than introducing people who go on to get married, Tilson said.

