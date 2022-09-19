  • Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App
  • Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Apple Podcasts
  • Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Spotify  

(Bloomberg) -- This episode explores a sector of the crypto universe that’s booming in the midst of a broader meltdown. 

Companies that specialize in finding vulnerabilities in crypto’s software infrastructure are flourishing. Why? Because crypto hacks and frauds are growing, with some estimating as much as $2 billion in losses stemming from these attacks.   

Bloomberg reporter Olga Kharif and senior editor Anna Irrera join me now for more about these crypto sleuths.

Follow us on Twitter @crypto, and subscribe to the Bloomberg Crypto Newsletter at https://bloom.bg/cryptonewsletter

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.