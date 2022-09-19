44m ago
Who Are the Sleuths Protecting Your Crypto From Hacks?
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- This episode explores a sector of the crypto universe that’s booming in the midst of a broader meltdown.
Companies that specialize in finding vulnerabilities in crypto’s software infrastructure are flourishing. Why? Because crypto hacks and frauds are growing, with some estimating as much as $2 billion in losses stemming from these attacks.
Bloomberg reporter Olga Kharif and senior editor Anna Irrera join me now for more about these crypto sleuths.
