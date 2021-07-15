WHO Chief Urges China to Cooperate in Next Step of Origin Search

(Bloomberg) -- The World Health Organization’s director general called on China to cooperate in a second phase of studying the origins of the coronavirus as the pandemic rages on around the world.

One of the challenges is the lack of raw data, especially from the early days of the outbreak, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a media briefing Thursday. China hasn’t yet shared that information.

“We’re asking China to be transparent and open and cooperate,” Tedros said, adding the WHO will be discussing a second phase of the origin search with member states.

The Group of Seven last month called for the WHO to convene “a timely, transparent, expert-led and science-based” study into the origins that would include renewed investigations in China. Earlier this year, a mission that included scientists from China and was organized jointly with the WHO found that the virus probably spread from bats to humans via another animal. Though the mission considered a laboratory incident the least likely hypothesis, Tedros called for further investigations.

“We owe it to the millions who suffered and died,” Tedros said Thursday. “I hope there will be better cooperation.”

In May, U.S. President Joe Biden also called for a deeper U.S. intelligence investigation into the cause of Covid-19, and asked agencies to report back to him in 90 days.

The International Health Regulations Emergency Committee has expressed concern that governments around the world are making increasingly divergent policy decisions that address narrow national needs and hamper the global response. In a statement released Thursday, the committee cited a strong likelihood that new and possibly more dangerous variants of concern will emerge that could be even more difficult to control.

“The pandemic is nowhere near finished,” the group said.

