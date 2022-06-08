(Bloomberg) -- The major rebellion suffered by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson showed more than 40% of his party think he should be replaced by a new Conservative leader. So far there is no clear front-runner.

Many senior Tories would throw their hats into the ring should the British premier leave office in the months ahead. From former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to Secretary of Defence Ben Wallace, any number may fancy their chances to be the next occupant of 10 Downing Street.

For now, they face a tricky balancing act: They need to publicly profess loyalty to the prime minister to keep their posts, even as they sound out potential supporters for the possible fight ahead.

Stick too close to Johnson, and they risk being tainted by association with a damaged administration, back away too obviously and they could be charged with disloyalty by the rank-and-file members whose votes they will need. A bold public resignation with a statement of principle and regret would be one way to force the issue.

Here are the main contenders:

Jeremy Hunt - The Safe Option

The bookmakers’ favorite, Hunt, 55, is the Conservative who’s made the least effort to hide their leadership ambitions in recent months.

Having run the National Health Service under David Cameron and Theresa May, Hunt came second in the 2019 leadership election, losing to Johnson by a landslide. Also a former foreign secretary, he presents himself in direct contrast to the premier: He campaigned to stay in the European Union during the 2016 referendum, his style is more measured and he appeals to the center-right traditional Conservative membership, as opposed to the staunch Brexit wing that launched Johnson into power.

On Monday, Hunt tweeted that now is the time to decide if the party “wishes to change its leader,” a clear indication of his intention to run. An MP since 2005, he’s not had a senior position in government since Johnson took over in 2019, and has kept himself busy writing a book on the NHS.

Liz Truss - The Thatcher Acolyte

Truss, 46, is a free-market Conservative who’s a darling of the party grassroots, having topped the ConservativeHome league table of cabinet ministers for a year until February. She’s the second-favorite at the bookies.

Leading the Foreign Office since September, Truss has been a prominent figure in Britain’s response to Russia’s war in Ukraine and now handles the negotiations with the EU over their post-Brexit relationship. Before that, Truss consolidated her popularity as international trade secretary, a stint that included agreeing rollover trade deals with dozens of countries.

Truss’s politics contrast with her upbringing by left-wing parents and her stint in student politics as president of the Liberal Democrats at Oxford University. She comes from the libertarian wing of the Tories and has unashamedly invited comparisons with their icon, the “Iron Lady” Margaret Thatcher.

Truss has a carefully-curated social media presence, including posing recently in a tank in eastern Europe -- much as Thatcher did on a visit to British forces in Germany in 1986. A self-declared low-tax Tory, she supported remain in the 2016 referendum to leave the EU -- but has since embraced Brexit with the zeal of a convert.

Rishi Sunak - The Former Favorite

Plucked by Johnson from relative obscurity and appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer -- his first full cabinet position -- in February 2020, Sunak, 42, was once the leading contender to succeed his boss.

He became a household name during the pandemic after he unleashed tens of billions of pounds in government largess to help businesses and workers, causing his popularity to soar. A subsidy program for hospitality helped cement his nickname of “Dishy” Rishi -- old-fashioned British slang for good-looking.

Yet Sunak’s star has faded in recent months. Controversies over his wife’s non-dom tax status, a perception of him being too slow to react to Britain’s cost-of-living crisis and a fine for participating in an illegal Downing Street gathering during the pandemic have all hit his reputation.

As chancellor, he’s held regular meetings with rank-and-file Tory MPs and is well liked, known for his attention to detail and popular with officials. But his standing with backbenchers has taken a hit due to a succession of recent tax rises, such as hiking a payroll levy to pay for clearing Covid backlogs in the health service and imposing a windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies. Raising taxes often goes down badly with Tories instinctively opposed to greater public spending.

Penny Mordaunt - The Trailblazer

If anyone from outside the current cabinet were to claim the top job, Penny Mordaunt, 49, would appear a likely candidate, as one of the most popular MPs among the Tory party members.

Currently a trade minister, Mordaunt has recently been touring the US, seeking to secure state-by-state mini-deals to open up commerce. She’s viewed in the party as having strong pro-Brexit credentials, charisma and good leadership qualities.

Mordaunt’s popularity stems in part from her risque humor: In one speech in 2014, she made a somewhat lewd joke about a naval training lecture she’d attended. She made headlines in 2014 by deliberately lacing another intervention, on poultry welfare, with sexual innuendo, after losing a bet with Navy comrades. She also famously belly-flopped on a national television program that tried to teach celebrities the art of diving -- but raised 10,000 pounds for charity in the process.

Mordaunt’s mother died when she was 15 and she helped bring up her younger brother. She worked in orphanages in Romania before going to university, and also at one point was a magician’s assistant. Before becoming an MP, she worked mainly in public relations.

Ben Wallace - The Quiet Performer

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, 52, featured on few lists of Tory leadership contenders a year ago. But he’s seen to have performed competently in Britain’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and, prior to that, the Afghanistan evacuation crisis. Wallace has since shot to the top of the ConservativeHome league table of cabinet ministers, a widely-watched barometer of popularity among party insiders.

A former Army captain, Wallace entered Parliament in 2005 after previously serving in the Scottish Parliament. He won plaudits in 2008 for his work campaigning for transparency around MPs’ expenses. A junior minister since 2015 under Cameron and then May, he was promoted to his current post when Johnson took power in 2019.

Wallace was seen arriving with Johnson to the confidence vote in his leadership, a sign of his closeness to the prime minister’s inner circle. Last month, Wallace said he was “not interested” in a bid for the leadership -- but that could all change in the event of a contest.

Sajid Javid - The Former Trader

Health Secretary Sajid Javid, 52, is another experienced cabinet hand, having headed six government departments and placed fourth in the 2019 leadership contest. A Thatcherite, he famously has a portrait of the former premier on his office wall.

Javid is a second-generation immigrant and son of a bus driver. He and his four brothers grew up with their parents in a two-bedroom flat above the family shop in Bristol. A Muslim, he faced racial abuse as a child. After attending state school, he went on to study at the University of Exeter before embarking on a successful banking career -- at one point running Deutsche Bank’s trading operations in Asia.

Javid entered Parliament in 2010, and by 2012 was a junior Treasury minister. He was promoted by Cameron to the cabinet as culture secretary in 2014, and since then has also headed the business and communities departments before being made home secretary by May and Chancellor of the Exchequer by Johnson.

But Javid’s tenure as chancellor was brief because he quit on principle after refusing Johnson’s demands to fire his most senior aides. He never delivered a budget. He returned to the cabinet last year as Health Secretary.

Nadhim Zahawi - The Refugee

Another Tory with a compelling backstory, Nadhim Zahawi, was born in Baghdad to Kurdish parents, arriving in the UK at the age of nine and unable to speak English when his family fled Saddam Hussein’s regime.

A self-made millionaire, Zahawi trained as a chemical engineer at University College London and went on to co-found the polling firm YouGov, serving for five years as its chief executive officer before entering Parliament in 2010. The 55-year-old has also worked in the oil industry.

It took Zahawi until 2018 to join the ministerial ranks, but a stint as vaccines minister overseeing the UK’s successful roll-out of Coronavirus vaccines earned him praise and a promotion to the cabinet, as education secretary, in September. He backed Brexit in 2016.

Tom Tugendhat - The Foreign Policy Expert

Tom Tugendhat, the 48-year-old former soldier who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan and who chairs Parliament’s foreign affairs select committee, was the first to announce he would run in any leadership contest.

First elected in 2015, Tugendhat supported Britain remaining in the EU but has since said the country should move on. He has been a regular critic of Johnson and is frequently outspoken on foreign policy matters, particularly the need to take a tough stance against China.

Others

Other Tories who may well consider a run include Home Secretary Priti Patel, a leading figure in the campaign for Brexit; Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng -- the first Black Tory to run a government department; and Housing Secretary Michael Gove, a two-time leadership candidate who came third in 2019, though he has appeared to rule himself out from running again.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.