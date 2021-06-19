WHO Declares Ebola Outbreak in Guinea Over After Four Months

The World Health Organization declared an Ebola outbreak in Guinea, which has claimed 12 lives, was over on Saturday.

The deadly disease resurfaced in the West African nation in February in the same region where cases first emerged that led to a 2014-2016 outbreak that spread to neighboring countries.

A total of 16 confirmed and seven probable cases were reported in Guinea’s latest outbreak, in which 11 patients survived and 12 people lost their lives, the WHO said in a statement on its website.

“The effective management of this resurgence has shown the performance acquired by our surveillance system after the terrible ordeal of 2014-16,” Health minister General Remy Lamah said in a speech.

