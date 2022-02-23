(Bloomberg) -- The World Health Organization is expanding its messenger RNA vaccine hub program that bypasses major pharmaceutical producers.

The United Nations organization said Wednesday it will open a new facility in South Korea to provide training to workers from low and middle-income countries to produce vaccines, treatments and other medicines.

The WHO also said it will provide technology from its South African mRNA vaccine hub to five more countries -- Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Serbia and Vietnam -- in a bid to give them a jump start on manufacturing the life-saving vaccines.

The initiatives are the latest moves by the WHO to help low and middle-income countries produce vaccines and other medicines without the help of big pharmaceutical firms in the U.S. and Europe.

Vaccine makers including Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. have faced criticism from public health officials and some government leaders for not sharing their formulas so that more people can access vaccines against Covid-19, which has killed more than 5 million people.

About 83% of people in Africa have yet to receive a first vaccine shot, according to the WHO. Inoculation rates in developing countries have lagged behind those in Europe and North America as they have struggled to secure doses and rich nations have hoarded the shots.

The vaccines to be produced under the WHO’s mRNA hub program will use a recipe formulated from publicly available information of existing shots. However, the formula has yet to be approved by health officials, a process that could take years.

The WHO has vetted and selected countries for the program that have demonstrated “the capacity to absorb the technology and, with targeted training, move to production stage relatively quickly,” it said in a statement.

Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia were approved earlier this month as the first African countries in the initiative.

