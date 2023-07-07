(Bloomberg) -- The World Health Organization has fired seven people for sexual misconduct in six months as the UN body attempts to reform in the wake of a string of scandals.

“In the first six months of this year, we received 48 allegations of sexual misconduct. Six were substantiated and are being processed since the last quarter of 2022,” said Gaya Gamhewage, director of prevention and response to sexual misconduct at the agency.

“WHO has fired seven personnel, including at director level for sexual misconduct and blacklisted them from being hired in the UN system,” she said at a press conference Friday.

WHO was rocked by a sexual assault claims against staff in the Democratic Republic of Congo as well as allegations against several senior officials. The agency’s staff were among 83 aid workers who sexually abused women and girls while tackling the 2018-2020 Ebola outbreak in DRC, a report from an independent commission found in 2021.

Gamhewage said WHO provided information in respect of 16 alleged perpetrators linked to the agency at that time to DRC authorities. WHO is also collaborating with the local tribunal in Goma, which is overseeing the cases of 13 survivors who are proceeding with legal action and using legal aid support provided by the UN agency.

Without a favorable court ruling, victims cannot access compensation, said Hervé Gogo, a WHO reviewer tracking the implementation of the recommendations of an independent commission, because there is no legal provision in the UN system for them to do so.

