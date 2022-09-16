(Bloomberg) -- The World Health Organization Foundation has launched an appeal for $186.7 million to fund healthcare and humanitarian support for 61 million people in the Horn of Africa and the continent’s Sahel region who are struggling to get enough food or clean water.

More than 33 million people in the conflict-wracked Sahel region of West Africa need assistance, a 25% increase from five years ago, the foundation said in a statement sent to Bloomberg on Friday. In the Horn of Africa 28 million people are facing extreme hunger, making them more vulnerable to disease, the foundation said.

“Hunger is a direct threat to the health and survival of millions of people in the Sahel and greater Horn of Africa, but it also weakens the body’s defences and opens the door to disease,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus, the WHO’s director-general, said in the statement.

The WHO Foundation is affiliated but independent of the World Health Organisation. It raises money on behalf of the WHO.

