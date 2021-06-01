(Bloomberg) -- With coronavirus variants sweeping the globe, the World Health Organization has devised a less technical way of describing them than their scientific, number-heavy names -- using the Greek alphabet.

Deploying letters like Alpha, Beta and Gamma -- instead of B.1.1.7, B.1.351 and P.1 -- to refer to the variants will make it “easier and more practical” to discuss them with non-scientific audiences, the WHO said in a statement. The organization convened a group of scientists to consider easy-to-pronounce and non-stigmatizing labels for the virus strains, which it divides into categories as “of interest” and “of concern.”

Established nomenclature systems for naming and tracking genetic lineages of the SARS-CoV-2 virus will still be used by scientists and in research, the WHO said.

Variants of Concern

Variants of Interest

