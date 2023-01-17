(Bloomberg) -- When US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin travels to Berlin on Jan. 19, he’ll meet for the first time with his new German counterpart, Boris Pistorius. Chancellor Olaf Scholz nominated Pistorius on Tuesday as the successor to Christine Lambrecht, who resigned from her post the day before following a series of missteps.

Who is Boris Pistorius?

The 62-year-old Social Democrat is a surprise choice to be the next defense minister. Pistorius has been the interior minister for the state of Lower Saxony since 2013, but up until now has never held a position at the federal level. He’s viewed as a pragmatic, engaged policymaker who gets things done. He’ll take over his new portfolio at a crucial time, as Germany is grappling with upheavals in its global defense and security policies triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Does Pistorius have military experience?

Apart from his obligatory service in the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, in 1980-1981, Pistorius has no military experience. However, as interior minister of Lower Saxony he earned a reputation as a hands-on politician who put domestic security and the fight against political extremism high on his agenda. The state is home to one of Germany’s biggest military training camps.

What is his relationship with Chancellor Olaf Scholz?

Both men were born in the northwestern city of Osnabrueck, where Pistorius was previously mayor. Like Scholz, Pistorius belongs to the conservative wing of the Social Democratic Party and is known for having a pragmatic political style. The fact that Scholz nominated him to succeed Lambrecht, breaking his self-imposed “gender equality rule,” is a sign that the chancellor trusts Pistorius to effectively lead the German army. “With his competence, determination, and big heart, he is just the right person to lead the Bundeswehr through this historical turning point,” Scholz said in a statement.

What is Pistorius’ position on sending battle tanks to Ukraine?

Germany is expected to decide later this week whether it will supply Ukraine with Leopard battle tanks, an issue that has been a red line for Scholz. Pistorius has not participated in ongoing discussions about the matter, however his tough stance on domestic security matters suggests that he might be willing to pursue a more aggressive military policy against Russia than his predecessor did.

(Updates to add detail in fourth graf)

