(Bloomberg) -- World Health Organization officials met to decide whether an Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo that’s killed 751 people constitutes a public-health emergency of international concern.

The pace of new cases is accelerating and the outbreak is already the world’s worst since the disease left more than 11,000 people dead when it swept across three West African countries in 2014. On Tuesday, health workers confirmed 18 new cases -- the highest daily figure since the virus was first reported in eastern Congo in August, according to the Red Cross.

Efforts to contain the outbreak are being hindered by a lack of health-care infrastructure and attacks by armed groups that operate in the region, the WHO said in a statement. Health workers also face distrust in some communities, whose members are reluctant to take part in decontamination activities, it said.

“Ebola is now spreading faster, and many people are no longer seeking care,” the Red Cross said. “It is clear that some vulnerable communities do not trust Ebola responders.”

The WHO will provide an update on the status of the outbreak later on Friday.

