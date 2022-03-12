(Bloomberg) -- World Health Organization officials have begun discussing how and when to call an end to the global Covid-19 crisis, exploring what would be an important milestone more than two years after the emergence of the virus.

The WHO said it isn’t currently considering such a declaration. While cases have fallen in many places, fatalities have spiked in Hong Kong, and this week China reported more than 1,000 new daily cases for the first time in two years.

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam declined to speculate on whether the city’s deadly fifth wave of infections has peaked, with case numbers declining to about 29,000 on Friday from more than 50,000 a week earlier.

“I cannot comfortably say we have passed a peak,” Lam told a press conference on Saturday. “We would like to see case numbers come down to the extent that we can say the fifth wave has ended, but we cannot set a specific number.”

Key Developments:

Virus Tracker: Cases exceed 455 million; deaths top 6 million

Vaccine Tracker: More than 10.9 billion doses administered

Top China Covid Fighter is Woman Who Hit Party’s Glass Ceiling

An Island Paradise Offers a Cautionary Tale for Net-Zero Goals

Covid study finds 18 million deaths, three times official tally

China Approves Rapid Antigen Tests (1 p.m. HK)

China approved five rapid Covid antigen tests developed by domestic companies BGI Genomics Co, Nanjing Vazyme Biotech Co., Beijing Jinwofu Bioengineering Technology Co., Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. and Beijing Savant Biotechnology Co., state broadcaster CCTV reported Saturday, citing Chinese drug regulator National Medical Products Administration.

The approvals was announced a day after the National Health Commission published a plan on Friday to allow use of the rapid test kits for clinics and resident as domestic infections swelled to more than 1,000 a day, a level only seen at the worst of China’s initial outbreak centered around Wuhan in early 2020.

H.K.’s Food Supply ‘Back to Pre-Covid Level’ (11 a.m. HK)

Hong Kong’s supply of fresh food has returned to pre-pandemic levels, and manpower shortages in transport and other sectors have eased, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a press conference on Saturday.

China has ensured that the city receives medical and other supplies, with a record 10,000 tons of goods delivered from the mainland on Friday, Lam said. Hong Kong had faced labor shortages across transport and other sectors,

Hong Kong’s supply of fresh food has returned to pre-pandemic levels, and manpower shortages in transport and other sectors have eased, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a press conference on Saturday.

South Korea Cases Hit Record (8:35 a.m. HK)

South Korea on Saturday reported a record 383,665 new Covid cases and 269 deaths. There were 1,066 coronavirus hospital patients in critical care, authorities said.

The current omicron outbreak will probably peak in South Korea over the next 10 days and the number of daily confirmed cases may reach as high as 370,000, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said in a meeting on Friday. The mortality rate, or deaths per cases, has fallen to 0.17% from 0.88% before the omicron-fueled surge.

China Halts Beef Shipments From Brazil Plant: Valor (4:20 p.m. NY)

China halted beef shipments from a JBS plant at Mozarlandia in Brazil’s Goias state for a week, after the cargoes tested positive for Covid-19, Valor Economico reports, citing the Chinese customs administration.

Shipments from another plant owned by Frialto in Mato Grosso do Sul state were also suspended for a week, according to the newspaper.

WHO Exploring How to Declare End of Covid Emergency (2:15 p.m. NY)

Public health experts at the World Health Organization have begun discussing how and when to call an end to the global Covid-19 crisis, exploring what would be an important milestone more than two years after the emergence of the virus.

The WHO said it isn’t currently considering such a declaration. While cases have fallen in many places, fatalities have spiked in Hong Kong, and this week China reported more than 1,000 new daily cases for the first time in two years.

Instead, the discussions at the Geneva-based agency are focusing on what conditions would eventually signal that the public health emergency declared on Jan. 30, 2020, is over. Such a declaration would be not just a meaningful symbolic step, it would add momentum to the rollback of many pandemic-era public health policies.

China Shuts Shanghai Schools (9 p.m HK)

China imposed a flurry of new restrictions and mitigation measures around the country as it experiences its most significant Covid-19 outbreak since the early days of the pandemic.

Authorities locked down Changchun city, capital of the northeastern Jilin province, after an outbreak there, and again shuttered schools in Shanghai. Officials are said to be looking at diverting all international flights away from the financial center to ease pressure on quarantine hotels.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.