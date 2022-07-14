Who Owns All the Bitcoin? Those Who Got Into Crypto Early

(Bloomberg) -- Since the founding document that led to the invention of Bitcoin first appeared in 2008, Bitcoin’s true believers have adopted a philosophy that resembles “one for all and all for one” (or at least, all who believe in Bitcoin). Bitcoin is often touted as a means of improving financial inclusion, an invention that allows people oppressed by their governments to maintain or reclaim a sense of freedom. In Bitcoin, everyone’s equal - or so the theory goes. But does the theory match the reality of the ecosystem?

On today's episode, data scientist Alyssa Blackburn and Erez Lieberman Aiden, Associate Professor of Molecular and Human Genetics at Baylor College of Medicine, join us to discuss their research into who controlled Bitcoin from those early days.

