(Bloomberg) -- Today on Bloomberg Crypto: Cryptocurrencies are increasingly popular as investments - everyone from retail traders on Reddit to big institutional shops like Fidelity seems to have a crypto strategy. But what happens when the people investing in this asset class are also the ones in charge of regulating it?

Senators Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming hold crypto investments while also weighing in on who and how to potentially regulate the industry. What are the ethical implications when members of congress buy Bitcoin?

Bloomberg reporter Akayla Gardner joins this episode to wade through the thorny question of regulating the regulators.

