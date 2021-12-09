(Bloomberg) -- A World Health Organization panel said it’s best to give people two doses of the same Covid-19 vaccine, recommending against mixing and matching except when countries are facing supply constraints.

“We still believe the best approach is to use the same vaccine for the two primary doses,” said Alejandro Cravioto, chairman of the panel, at a briefing Thursday.

Vaccine combinations, already used by some governments, could help low- and middle-income countries manage stockpiles and deal with vaccine shortages as the new omicron variant spreads. European Union regulators endorsed mixing two different Covid-19 shots for initial vaccine schedules and boosters on Tuesday.

Cravioto said if countries mix vaccines, the best approach is to use a second dose of a messenger RNA or vector-based vaccine if the first dose was an inactivated vaccine. Messenger RNA vaccines are best followed by vector-based ones, he also said.

A study published by the University of Oxford earlier this week showed that mixing other vaccines with those from AstraZeneca Plc or Pfizer Inc. offered at least as effective protection against Covid as giving two doses of the same shots.

Separately, the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization said that one dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine can be sufficient, though a second dose does increase protection.

The panel also repeated a call that countries should first fight vaccine inequity before giving boosters to the general population.

(Corrects spelling of chairman’s name in second, fourth paragraphs)

