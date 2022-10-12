WHO Pushes for Regional Response in Plan to Halt Ebola in Uganda

(Bloomberg) -- Nine African countries will join the World Health Organization in efforts to curb the spread of Ebola in Uganda and boost the level of preparedness in the region.

The WHO has been pushing for a rapid response because of the nature of the hemorrhagic disease and as regional trade and cultural connections mean movement between Uganda and its neighbors is extensive. The East African nation also “hosts many refugees who continue to keep ties with their countries of origin,” the agency said in statement on Wednesday.

Countries including Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Kenya have agreed to increase disease surveillance and contact tracing and monitoring, as well as jointly train emergency responders.

Additional specialists, supplies and resources have been sent by the WHO, which has said it will give $5 million to the program. About $2 million of that will be used in Uganda.

Since Uganda said it had detected the Sudan virus, one of the pathogens known to cause the Ebola virus disease, on Sept. 20, the government has reported 54 cases and 19 deaths in five districts in its central and western regions.

Two vaccines are being developed to treat the Ebola-Sudan strain in Uganda, the agency said. Shots that helped curb a recent outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo are ineffective against this version.

While the outbreak is troubling, it’s not unexpected because of Uganda’s previous experience with Ebola and its proximity to Congo, which has recurring outbreaks, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a virtual presentation.

“WHO and the Ministry of Health have been working together to prepare for an outbreak for some time,” he said.

