(Bloomberg) -- World Health Organization member states agreed to take steps to make funding for the global health watchdog more predictable, after financial obstacles weakened its response to Covid.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Thursday on Twitter thanked the 194 member states for reaching a compromise to eventually ensure that 50% of the organization’s budget will eventually come from fixed contributions.

Tedros said in January the WHO can’t do its job if member states and donors don’t agree to a proposed funding increase giving the international health body more autonomy to fight pandemics.

The new agreement aims for half of the total budget to come from fixed contributions within six years, a person involved in the negotiations said, asking not to be identified as details of the agreement are not yet public.

Currently less than a fifth of the organization’s funding comes from fixed contributions from member states and the rest is voluntary donations from countries and organizations such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

While the deal doesn’t necessarily boost total funding, it is a step toward making the WHO’s financing more stable. The organization’s Covid vaccination strategy has suffered from delays as the WHO and various other bodies had to repeatedly ask for more donations to fund inoculations for lower and middle-income countries.

Read more: WHO Asks Richer Countries to Pay $16 Billion for Pandemic Plan

The agreement is contingent on the WHO instituting various governance reforms to improve transparency and efficiency. The goal can be delayed for a further two years if countries find it too ambitious, the person said.

The agreement would entail three increases in the fixed budget contributions countries pay over six years. For the 2024-2025 period, they would be increased about 20% to about $1.2 billion, the person said.

The roughly 80% of the WHO’s budget that derives from voluntary donations comes from 3,000 separate donors, which each have different reporting requirements and deliverables.

Most of those contributions are earmarked for certain diseases or issues, limiting the WHO’s authority in defining health priorities. They also are given mostly on an annual basis, which can make it difficult to secure necessary expertise.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.