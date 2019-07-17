WHO Rules Out Ebola Case in Uganda After Person From Congo Dies

(Bloomberg) -- The World Health Organization ruled out a new case of Ebola in Uganda after a person who visited the country on July 11 returned to neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, where there is an outbreak, and died from the virus four days later.

“There is no confirmed case of Ebola in the country,” the WHO Uganda office said on its Twitter account.

Ugandan authorities will vaccinate all people who came into contact with the visiting fish trader to reduce the risk of the virus spreading, according to a joint statement by the WHO and the east African nation’s health ministry.

