(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will reshuffle his cabinet and ruling party leaders Wednesday as he tries to maintain support for his government in the face of a looming tax hike and trade battle with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Abe, 64, whose string of six straight national election victories has set him on course to become Japan’s longest-serving prime minister in November, has said his picks will be a combination of continuity and new faces.

Here are some of the major points to watch for:

1. Who gets to stay on?

One person trusted with keeping the economy on course and another with directing Abe’s political agenda are set to stay. Weeks ahead of the Oct. 1 hike in the sales tax to 10% from 8%, Finance Minister Taro Aso, 78, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister and heads a key faction within Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is pegged to stay in his post, according to the Nikkei newspaper. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, a 70-year-old known for his loyalty to Abe, is also likely to retain his post as the chief government spokesman, the Nikkei said.

2. How will Abe deal with successors?

With two years left to run on Abe’s term as party leader, a poll published by the Nikkei newspaper this month found Shinjiro Koizumi, the 38-year-old son of a former premier, was respondents’ top choice to succeed him. He is widely expected to get a government post.

Current Foreign Minister Taro Kono, 56, also figures among prospective future leaders, and could be switched into the defense position, public broadcaster NHK said. Kono -- fluent in English and critical of what he sees as the government’s inadequate environmental policy -- has bolstered his standing in his current post and built a following on social media through his down-to-earth Twitter feed.

Fumio Kishida, 62, tipped by Abe as a future leader, is likely to stay in his job as party policy chief, the Yomiuri newspaper said. And dark horse Katsunobu Kato, 63, could return to the cabinet, according to broadcaster TBS.

3. Will Abe show more diversity?

Junko Mihara -- an actress-turned-politician -- is being closely watched to see if Abe will set her on course toward higher office and increase the number of women in his cabinet. There’s now only one woman among 20 ministers.

4. Who will handle U.S.-Japan trade talks?

Abe and Trump last month announced they had reached an outline deal on trade, which they aim to sign in New York in late September, though many of the details are far from clear.

Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, 63, who has led the negotiations thus far, is under consideration to switch to foreign minister, the Sankei newspaper said. It’s possible he could take the U.S. trade portfolio with him, rather than have someone else take over at a crucial stage.

5. How will it impact the South Korea feud?

Abe has seen public support at home for taking a tough stand against South Korea amid a feud that has turned relations between the neighbors to their coldest in decades. The prime minister is set to jettison Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya, who has come under fire from some in the LDP for appearing too friendly when greeting his South Korean counterpart.

Iwaya’s therefore seen as likely to be replaced -- but his successor will be beset by problems from persuading local communities to accept a new missile defense system to dealing with demands from the Trump administration for more financial support for U.S. troops in Japan.

Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko, 56, who has played a role in the spat with South Korea that included placing export restrictions on key materials vital to the neighbor’s tech sector, may switch to a party post, FNN reported.

To contact the reporter on this story: Isabel Reynolds in Tokyo at ireynolds1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Scott at bscott66@bloomberg.net, Jon Herskovitz

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.