(Bloomberg) -- The World Health Organization is starting a global network to help protect people from the threats of infectious disease through pathogen genomics.

The International Pathogen Surveillance Network, based on technology used to map out the genetic code of disease-causing organisms, will connect countries and regions, while improving systems for collecting and analyzing samples, the WHO said in a statement Saturday.

The information will help to identify and track diseases, to prevent and respond to outbreaks as part of a broader disease surveillance system, and to develop treatments and vaccines, the WHO added.

“The goal of this new network is ambitious, but it can also play a vital role in health security: to give every country access to pathogen genomic sequencing and analytics as part of its public health system,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the statement.

“As was so clearly demonstrated to us during the COVID-19 pandemic, the world is stronger when it stands together to fight shared health threats.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.