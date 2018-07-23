Who Wants to Buy a Pair of Half-Built Nuclear Reactors? Nobody

(Bloomberg) -- Nobody seems keen to buy the partially built V.C. Summer nuclear plant in South Carolina, so now the state’s biggest power provider is trying to sell off the equipment.

“No other utilities have shown interest in purchasing part or all of the Summer construction project,” Jim Brogdon, interim chief executive officer of Santee Cooper, said in an emailed statement Monday. The board declared the equipment as “surplus property” and authorized the state-owned utility to pursue a sale.

Santee Cooper and its partner Scana Corp. pulled the plug on the project about a year ago after costs ballooned to more than $20 billion and put the two half-done reactors on the block.

