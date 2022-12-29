(Bloomberg) -- The virus that causes Covid-19 is unlikely to go away completely and will probably settle into a pattern of transmission at low levels, the World Health Organization said, warning of a “bumpy road” until then.

Virus deaths in the U.S. are declining even as cases rise, according to federal health officials who suggested the surging omicron variant may cause less suffering than other strains.

The Netherlands will require travelers arriving from the U.S. to self-quarantine for up to 10 days. Italy’s government is set to ease quarantine rules in a bid to keep essential services running.

Paris to Require Masks Outdoors (4 p.m. NY)

People in Paris will be required to wear masks outside beginning Dec. 31 in an effort to slow the spread of new Covid-19 infections, the French police said on Wednesday.

The order, which applies to everyone over the age of 11, was needed because of the surge in cases in the city from the omicron variant, the police said in a statement.

There are exceptions to the rule, including for cyclists, people in cars and those practicing a sport.

France reported a record 208,099 new infections on Wednesday.

Ohio Deploys More National Guard (3:10 p.m. NY)

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is deploying an additional 1,250 National Guard members to aid hospitals in northern Ohio unable to cope with depleted staffing amid record Covid-19 hospitalizations.

The Cleveland Clinic, a world-renowned medical research institute and one of Ohio’s largest employers, is down 2,700 staff—roughly 10% of its medical caregiving workforce—due to quarantines, Robert Wyllie, the clinic’s chief medical officer said during a news conference. And the remaining staff must take care of more patients than ever.

The Cleveland Clinic is running roughly 2,000 tests daily, and 30% of those tests are coming back positive, Wyllie said. The positivity rate for the state overall neared 25% Wednesday, Ohio Department of Health Director Bruch Vanderhoff said.

There are already more than 500 Guard members deployed from Cleveland to Dayton.

Italy to Ease Isolation Rules (3 p.m. NY)

Italy’s government is set to ease quarantine rules in a bid to keep essential services running.

Ministers are discussing whether to lift the quarantine requirement completely for people who come into contact with a Covid-19 case if they have had three vaccine doses, according to a government official. The isolation time would also be cut to five days from seven for vaccinated people whose most recent dose was more than 120 days before exposure, the official said.

Non-vaccinated people will still need to isolate for 10 days, the official said.

In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that anyone who has Covid-19 can leave isolation after five days if they are no longer experiencing symptoms, cutting the recommended period in half.

U.S. Deaths Fall Even as Omicron Surges (1:30 p.m. NY)

Virus deaths in the U.S. are declining even as Covid-19 cases rise, according to federal health officials who suggested the surging omicron variant may cause less suffering than other strains.

Cases jumped 60% from the prior week, in large part due to the omicron variant, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said during a briefing. In the same period, deaths fell 7% to a seven-day average of about 1,100 per day.

WHO Sees ‘Bumpy Road’ Until Low Covid Levels (11 a.m. NY)

Vaccine equity and making use of health and social measures can help bring the acute phase of death and hospitalization to an end in 2022, World Health Organization officials said.

“The virus itself is very unlikely to go away completely and will probably settle down into a pattern of transmission at low levels, causing occasional outbreaks in under-vaccinated populations,” said Mike Ryan, head of the WHO’s health emergencies program. “But we’re certainly not there yet. This is going to be a bumpy road to low levels of Covid.”

It underlines the importance of getting people everywhere vaccinated as much as possible. Some 92 of 194 member states missed the WHO’s target to inoculate at least 40% of the population in each country, due to limited supplies to low-income countries and vaccines arriving close to expiration dates or without key parts like syringes, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

“Forty percent was doable” he said. “It’s not only a moral shame; it cost lives and provided the virus with opportunities to circulate unchecked and mutate.”

Greece Brings Forward New Curbs (8:43 a.m. NY)

Greece will implement a host of new measures designed to slow the spread of omicron on Thursday, rather than Jan. 3 as originally planned.

“The omicron variant is now the predominant variant in the community,” Health Minister Athanasios Plevris said in a televised address. Restaurants, bars, cafes and night clubs must close at midnight, can operate only with a maximum of six people seated at tables and can no longer play music, Plevris said. These establishments will be allowed to stay open until 2 a.m. for the New Year.

CDC Director Sees More Kids in Hospitals (7:52 a.m. NY)

The U.S. is seeing a higher number of kids in hospitals as omicron spreads across the country, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told MSNBC.

“Most of those children are not yet vaccinated,” Walensky said Wednesday. “So the message here is: Get the children vaccinated.”

Walensky spoke amid concerns that the return of U.S. kids to to school after the holiday break may further spread infections, already at record levels.

UAE Cases Top 2,000 Amid Resurgence (6:11 a.m. NY)

Coronavirus cases in the United Arab Emirates rose above 2,000 for the first time in six months, prompting Abu Dhabi and Dubai to tighten rules to curb the spread of infections.

The Gulf nation, which has one of the world’s highest vaccination rates, reported 2,234 cases on Wednesday. Daily cases had fallen to below 50 at the start of December.

Abu Dhabi on Tuesday tightened requirements to enter the sheikdom and decided to opt for distance learning in schools and colleges during the first two weeks of January. Organizers of the Dubai Expo 2020 exhibition, one of the biggest in-person events since the pandemic started, said they may close some venues temporarily for deep cleaning and sanitation.

Netherlands to Quarantine U.S. Travelers (6:10 a.m. NY)

The Netherlands will require travelers from the U.S. to self-quarantine for up to ten days upon arrival starting Dec. 30, according to an updated travel advisory that now classifies the country as a “very high risk area.” Travelers will still have to provide a negative test.

Home carrier KLM, which offers about 50 weekly flights to the U.S., told Dutch financial daily Het Financieele Dagblad that it’s “too early” to gauge the impact on bookings. Several U.S. carriers including Delta, United, and American Airlines also operate frequent flights to Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport.

