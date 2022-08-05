Who, What, When Why and How to Regulate Crypto in the US

(Bloomberg) -- With every additional bankruptcy filing or accusation of insider trading in crypto, regulators seem to turn up the heat ever so slightly when it comes to their focus on the digital-asset industry. But who is planning on doing the regulating? What would that even look like? And what does it mean that regulators themselves don’t seem to entirely agree?

Joining this episode to bring us up to speed on what’s happening with US crypto regulation are Bloomberg reporters Allyson Versprille and Alex Nguyễn. Welcome.

