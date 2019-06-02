Who Won and Lost at One of the Year's Biggest Medical Meetings

(Bloomberg) -- As the weekend closes on one of the year’s biggest medical meetings, investors are keen to know which stocks may be moving on Monday. Here’s a list of the key data that doctors, patients and Wall Street have seen so far from the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago:

Winners:

Results for AstraZeneca Plc’s Lynparza, partnered with Merck & Co., showed the drug slowed the spread of a rare form of pancreatic cancer. “Astra has had a good ASCO,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sam Fazeli. Myriad Genetics Inc. makes the companion test for Lynparza and hopes to see an uptick in hereditary cancer testing.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is a winner because of the durability of responses seen with its tumor infiltrating lymphocyte cell therapy in cervical cancer, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Asthika Goonewardene said. Results in skin cancer were “a huge first step toward advancing TIL therapies” and making it to more accessible to patients, said Tara Mitchell, a Penn Medicine oncologist specializing in melanoma.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. may advance after a competitor’s results in stomach and intestinal cancers. Blueprint Medicines Corp.’s data were “weak,” according to Jones Trading’s Soumit Roy, who said Blueprint’s avapritinib may have lower-than-reported response rates and was tied to concerning cognitive effects including memory impairment. The analyst rates Deciphera a buy. Deciphera is expected announce its own data soon, which should be a key catalyst for shares.

Merck & Co., a perennial best in show at ASCO, didn’t have as much data as prior years but results for Keytruda boasted impressive efficacy in newly treated lung cancer patients with 23% of patients still alive after five years. “Keytruda continues to impress,” said Credit Suisse analyst Vamil Divan.

Losers:

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. fell 10% on Friday after updated results in lung cancer patients who were positive for a mutation known as ROS1. Leerink analyst Andy Berens blamed the sell-off on high expectations and confusion over the adverse event profile and durability, which he says were largely unchanged

Wait and See:

Nektar Therapeutics’ experimental melanoma therapy, bempegaldesleukin, when used in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo showed more patients’ cancer was cleared over time. Data are “encouraging and could continue to improve,” SVB Leerink’s Daina Graybosch wrote in a note, although the analyst remains cautious given the small number of patients in the study. Goonewardene expects Nektar sentiment to be unchanged to down slightly on Monday as some positive expectations may already be built in. Doctors will want to see results in a randomized late-stage study before they can tell if Nektar’s drug is really making a difference compared to Opdivo alone, Penn’s Mitchell said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Cristin Flanagan in New York at cflanagan1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Catherine Larkin at clarkin4@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.