Much like kids, ETFs can grow up so fast. And while you can expect the Vanguards and BlackRocks to keep hoovering up assets, there are many lesser-known products that have gained respectable followings. Sometimes it's quite shocking to see just how big they've gotten since the last time you checked on them.

On this episode of Trillions, Eric and Joel are joined by Todd Rosenbluth, Director of Mutual & Exchange Traded Fund Research at CFA, Claire Ballentine, reporter for Bloomberg News and Athanasios Psarofagis, analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence. They discuss and debate eight ETFs that got surprisingly large, including: $XSOE, $IQLT, $IVOL, $SOXL, $BUZZ, $UFO, $TMFC and $BUG.

