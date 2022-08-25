(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s Whole Foods and HelloFresh SE are among nine food businesses intensifying a push to improve the lives of chickens.

The companies will join the U.S. Working Group for Broiler Welfare, which helps businesses meet animal welfare commitments. It’s partnering with Perdue Farms Inc., the fourth largest chicken producer in the US. The moves come as organizations are under increasing pressure from consumers and animal rights activists to change the way they raise animals for food.

Chickens raised for cooking are usually raised in controlled environments designed to make them grow as fast as possible. That can be bad for the health of the animals, as well as impact the quality of the meat, according to the group. The organization’s current membership purchased over 540 million pounds of chicken last year, and their efforts could help 111 million birds annually, the group said.

“Change is hard, and there is resistance to this change because it requires investment,” U.S. Working Group head of food business Tessa Hale said. “It requires shifting systems, but that has to happen.”

Other companies joining include Applegate, Pret a Manger, Sprouts and Natural Grocers. The new members join companies like Target, Shake Shack and Nestle USA, bringing the group to 16 members.

“It’s really an uphill battle,” Hale said, as companies debate changing their systems. But with major businesses like Whole Foods joining forces, there are signs of an industry shift on the horizon, she said.

