Wholesale sales excluding petroleum products and oilseeds and grains up in May

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grains, rose 3.5 per cent to $83.6 billion in May.

The agency says it was the largest monthly increase since November 2021 as sales were up in four of the seven subsectors that it tracks.

Sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector rose 5.6 per cent to $18.9 billion in May, while the miscellaneous subsector climbed 8.8 per cent to $11.3 billion.

The motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector gained 7.1 per cent at $13.7 billion.

Constant dollar sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grains, were up 3.3 per cent in May.

Statistics Canada began including the oilseed and grain industry group as well as the petroleum and petroleum products subsector as part of wholesale trade earlier this year, but is excluding the data from its monthly analysis until historical data are available for proper monthly and annual analysis.

