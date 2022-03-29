(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve leaders are hearing about the economic pain that inflation is causing for Americans -- including those who are members of private golf courses.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, in a speech Tuesday on the economy and housing, said inflation is widespread and showing up in a wide array of items that are part of the consumer price index “basket” representing Americans’ expenses, and some that aren’t.

“One of our contacts, for instance, mentioned whopping membership fee increases at his golf club, suggesting this summer may be a good time to play at your local muni instead,” said Harker, a former University of Delaware president and dean of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Read more: U.S. Housing Is So Hot Even a Fed Governor Can’t Buy a Home

The Fed has taken pains in the last few years to establish itself as a more accessible and inclusive institution. The central bank held 14 “Fed Listens” events around the country in 2019, discussing the economy and the Fed’s strategies with a wide range of groups and people, before declaring in 2020 that it would pursue maximum employment as a “broad-based and inclusive” goal.

With inflation at a four-decade high, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has set the central bank on course for a series of interest-rate increases this year. He has stressed the toll that price increases are taking on lower-income Americans.

“We understand that high inflation imposes significant hardship, especially on those least able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing, and transportation,” Powell said after the Fed’s interest-rate decision this month.

There were more than 14,300 golf facilities in the U.S. at the end of 2019, with 25% of them not open to the public, according to the National Golf Foundation, which called the sport “more accessible than ever.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.