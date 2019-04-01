Why A Former Adherent Of MMT Has Now Become One Of Its Loudest Critics

(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to the Bloomberg Odd Lots podcast (Pocket Casts) Subscribe to the Bloomberg Odd Lots podcast (Apple Podcasts)

Every week, hosts Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway take you on a not-so-random walk through hot topics in markets, finance and economics.

These days, everyone is being asked their opinion of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT). And while mainstream pundits and economists universally dismiss it, it's not clear that any of them actually know what they're talking about. On this week's episode, we speak to Cullen Roche, the author of the financial blog Pragmatic Capitalism, and a former adherent of MMT. He has an informed criticism of the school of thought, and he tells us what he thinks it gets correct, and where he thinks the arguments go too far.

To contact the authors of this story: Tracy Alloway in Hong Kong at talloway@bloomberg.netJoe Weisenthal in New York at jweisenthal@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Topher Forhecz at tforhecz@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.