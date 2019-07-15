(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to the Bloomberg Odd Lots podcast (Pocket Casts)

Subscribe to the Bloomberg Odd Lots podcast (Apple Podcasts)

Every week, hosts Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway take you on a not-so-random walk through hot topics in markets, finance and economics.

There's always bears out there predicting that the stock market will tank. But many of them aren't worth listening to because they're always saying the same thing, regardless of the market environment. What's interesting, though, is when a longtime bull changes his or her mind. On this week's Odd Lots podcast, we speak with Bloomberg's very own macro strategist Mark Cudmore. He's been consistently bullish and optimistic about the market and the economy since 2011. But, in the last several weeks, he's flipped his view and is now warning about a recession and a market tumble. On this episode, he explains his reasoning.

To contact the authors of this story: Joe Weisenthal in New York at jweisenthal@bloomberg.netTracy Alloway in Hong Kong at talloway@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Laura Carlson at lcarlson21@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.