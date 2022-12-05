Why A Plus One in the Senate Matters: Big Take Podcast

Democrats kept control of the US Senate in November’s midterm elections. So why is the political world so obsessed with who’ll win Tuesday’s Senate runoff election in Georgia between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker?Bloomberg’s US politics editor Mario Parker, White House correspondent Nancy Cook and National editor Craig Gordon join Wes to answer that question–and explain how this single seat will determine the outcome of political battles heading into the 2024 presidential election.

