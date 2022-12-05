21m ago
Why A Plus One in the Senate Matters: Big Take Podcast
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify.
Democrats kept control of the US Senate in November’s midterm elections. So why is the political world so obsessed with who’ll win Tuesday’s Senate runoff election in Georgia between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker?Bloomberg’s US politics editor Mario Parker, White House correspondent Nancy Cook and National editor Craig Gordon join Wes to answer that question–and explain how this single seat will determine the outcome of political battles heading into the 2024 presidential election.
Listen to The Big Take podcast every weekday and subscribe to our daily newsletter: https://bloom.bg/3F3EJAK
Have questions or comments for Wes and the team? Reach us at bigtake@bloomberg.net.
This podcast is produced by the Big Take Podcast team: Supervising Producer: Vicki Vergolina, Senior Producer: Kathryn Fink, Producers: Mo Barrow, Rebecca Chaisson, Michael Falero and Federica Romaniello, Associate Producers: Sam Gebauer and Zaynab Siddiqui. Sound Design/Engineers: Raphael Amsili and Gilda Garcia.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:17
The Week Ahead: BoC Policy Announcement; Dollarama earnings
-
What this week's big bank earnings say economy ahead of a possible recession
-
How to apply for the new Canada Dental Benefit
-
2:51
Tips to deal with shrinkflation at the mall as some shoppers question discounts
-
6:05
TD says 'irregular activity' alert prompted pause of Canada Post loan program
-
4 reasons for thrift store gifts this year