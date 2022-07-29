(Bloomberg) -- Inii King has a thing for cars with straight lines. Think Ferrari Testarossa, Land Rover Defender … and the 1992 Fiat Panda 4X4 she bought a year ago.

Born and raised in South Korea, marketing entrepreneur King possesses an eye for beauty and a sense of timing that make her exceptional at her job—and fascinating to talk with about cars.

I first met her years ago in New York City and have been impressed with her taste ever since. The co-founder and chief creative officer of King & Partners, King oversees the creative strategy of the agency with offices in NYC, Los Angeles, Miami and Paris; she helps form brand and marketing campaigns for clients like NeueHouse, Chase bank, and Kim Kardashian’s Skims clothing line.

We have bonded over cars, comparing notes about our Mercedes SLs and commiserating about all the highs and lows of owning vintage vehicles. Her latest purchase, a ‘90s-era Panda in dark pearl green, has tiny cream-white wheels and a roof-rack with spare tire.

Its wooden steering wheel, rectangular tail lights, and deep door pockets are cute enough to endear it to the most automotive-ambivalent observer. And the wide-open dashboard, flat floors, and foldable back bench-seat make it practical. Weighing less than 2,000 pounds, it was developed as an economy car for urban commuting and light holiday excursions.

These little Italian two-doors are rare in the US, since they were never sold new here. But over the years, the obscure hatchback has become something of an icon.

It was designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, who became famous for dreaming up the curviest of cars for Maserati, Ferrari, and Alfa Romeo. But Giugiaro’s most famous creations—the Lotus Esprit and DMC DeLorean—didn’t have curves either; they were shaped like flat wedges.

It fits her private life in upstate New York perfectly. King told me her favorite thing to do with it is roll into town on the weekend and fill it with newsprint, Sunday shopping inserts, and sundry items from the local grocer. It’s not fast, she says, but it’s special. I was excited to hear more.

For our third installment of the series How’d You Get That Car, here is more of our conversation about that charming Panda. You can read the first two installments—one about a champagne-hued Ranchero, and one about a hunter-green MG—here and here.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

So, the Panda is pretty unique! It’s well-known abroad but lesser known here in the United States. Had you been looking for one specifically?

I wasn’t super familiar with Panda because I didn’t grow up in Europe, but I was aware of it because it’s such an iconic design. And design is really, really perfect to me in terms of proportion. I have a very special preference for cars that have clean, straight lines. I just hate curvy cars. And I like small cars. I don’t like big cars.

So far, so good with the Panda.

I had never thought about actually having one here because it’s not really a common thing that got imported, but I am always looking at cars just for fun and in case anything comes out for sale as a really good, mistakenly well-priced thing. I’m always searching for random things.

You were on the lookout.

I was looking at Hemmings. I was looking at Ferraris actually, because I wanted a Testarossa, and then I somehow stumbled upon this. It is really rare as a restored Panda because no one really wants to restore them—the car itself is so cheap. Like, you would never get that same amount money back for all that work.

Let me guess—the car was not located in the US.

It’s one guy who lives in the countryside in Italy, Flavio Guandalis. He has this shop called Automobili Veloci, and he usually does Defender and Mercedes restorations. He likes similar cars to what I like. But he comes across them and makes them a little bit more luxurious and nice.

Did he do the same treatment to the Panda?Yes! He put all leather interior in the front and then repainted everything in a really beautiful green. And as soon as I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so amazing. It’s a Panda and all restored and working.’ And the design looks like a sister to my Defender; it’s got the same sort of stitching and a similar green car vibe. I really wanted it. It was listed at, like, $25,000. So, I thought, okay. And I emailed him.

So, what about the fact that it was located across the Atlantic?

I emailed the owner asked if he can send it to the US, and he’s like, ‘Yeah, I do that all the time.’ He was so happy. Because all his friends were like, ‘You’re crazy. No one’s going to buy your luxury-restored Panda.’ And then he saw my Instagram, he saw my other cars and he was like, ‘I’m so happy. She [the car] gets to go to New York City! I imagine you'll be driving it through Times Square. And she’ll enjoy the company of your Defender.’ He actually made a leather pouch with my name embroidered to go with the car. He was such a nice Italian man.

Were you at all worried about buying something you hadn’t actually driven yet?I was not, because we have enough experience buying old cars. We know it’s never going to be perfect. And when cars are simple like the Defender or this, it could only go so wrong because there’s not much to it. There’s nothing complicated. So I was not too worried.

How did the shipping go to get it to the US? Was it easy?

It took a while. We did the cheaper shipping, the “roll-on, roll-off.” During the pandemic, everything got delayed for two, three months. And there was a period when I couldn’t get any update from anyone; it was just stopped in Germany. Also, there was a box inside the car, including the leather pouch with my name and a really nice Marshall speaker that was Velcro’d to the front middle bit. And the speaker and pouch and some other things were stolen.

Ugh! No.

Tony [King, her husband] actually bought that same speaker for me again, so I have it still. Anyway, the car took a while and then it arrived on like a really great winter day where there was a little bit of a blizzard. And then we took it out! It was so cool.

I love that. It sounds very like old world. Like the Italian man back in Italy.

Yes, it just makes you fantasize about the simple life and feel like you are living that for that quick 30 minutes, I guess. I don’t really take the highway because it’s not fast enough for that. I mostly drive around on the local road, and it’s perfect. There’s no technology inside, no CarPlay. So that’s really nice.

Did you always appreciate simplicity in cars? I know we are similar in that neither of us grew up with families who were into cars.

Growing up, we didn’t have car culture at all. Most people drove Hyundai. If you’re middle class, everyone drives a Sonata. If you’re rich, you drive this luxurious one called the Grandeur. If you’re younger, there are smaller ones like the Presto. But the variety never existed. We didn’t have imported cars, either. I think special people like the Samsung president had maybe a Mercedes, but no one else did. For me, the car was just literally a vehicle, and the symbol of status. It was never an expression of your personality or style.

So when did that change?

When I came to the US, and things opened up a little more, I actually got to see nicer cars. More interesting cars. I was into the design of cars. And obviously getting close with Tony got me really into cars. He was always talking about cars, and I actually started finding out that I do love older cars. Most of the contemporary cars have that curved smooth line to everything, so I never got into them. But once I started seeing more older cars in car shows and things like that, I got really into older cars.

So, what does your family think of it now? Do they think their daughter has gone car crazy?

They don’t know about it! Ha.

Oh no! Well, I hope they don't read Bloomberg.

