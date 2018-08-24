(Bloomberg) -- On What’d You Miss This Week, Scarlet Fu, Joe Weisenthal and Caroline Hyde spoke with Nick Colas, Co-Founder of DataTrek Research about the drastic forecast that came out of the Oval Office this week. President Trump told Wall Street you’re going to miss me when I’m gone and predicted a market crash if he was impeached. Could an impeachment really derail this historic bull run? Colas explained how market conditions in 1974 when President Richard Nixon resigned provided a "very different backdrop than what we have today."

Josh Ginsberg, the co-founder and CEO of Zignal Labs, came on to discuss their work helping companies to fight back against bots online. Social media disinformation campaigns upended the 2016 presidential election, but Ginsberg explained how the corporate world is under attack too. Nefarious motives are not limited to politics, and Zignal Labs has seen social media weaponized to manipulate stock price and damage corporate reputations.

Jason Robins, the CEO of DraftKings, also joined to talk about their launch of Sportsbook, the first mobile app for sports betting that has been rolled out in New Jersey. Robins shared their outlook as fans finish up their fantasy drafts and get ready for the NFL season kickoff.

Ray Zucaro, the chief investment officer of RVX Asset Management and a Venezuelan bond holder, came on to discuss President Maduro’s big bet on a historic currency devaluation that plunged the bolivar by 95 percent and the state of affairs in Venezuela.

To contact the author of this story: Ali Donaldson in Washington at adonaldson16@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.