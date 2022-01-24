1h ago
Why America May Not Be Ready for the Next Pandemic
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Genomic surveillance is a critical tool that helps current vaccines remain effective by monitoring viral mutations. But a lack of funding and political will means America remains vulnerable to the next pandemic.On this episode of Bloomberg’s Storylines, we explore how U.S. scientists were able to begin tracking the spread of the novel coronavirus, and why the country may just as quickly forget the lessons learned before the next health crisis strikes.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.