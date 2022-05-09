(Bloomberg) --

Members of Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party have been pushing U.K. police for weeks to investigate whether his chief political rival -- Labour leader Keir Starmer -- broke pandemic rules by having a take-out curry and beer with campaign staff last year. The move could backfire.

Johnson’s supporters say the event -- which Labour argues was a short break from work to grab a meal and was within the rules -- is comparable to a birthday gathering in Downing Street in 2020 that earned the premier, his wife Carrie Johnson, and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak a police fine.

Their aim was to use “beergate” to put Starmer, a former director of public prosecutions who has called on the prime minister to step down for giving misleading statements on his own gatherings, on the back foot.

It worked. The police started a probe, and a YouGov poll published Monday showed almost half of Britons think Starmer himself should resign if he’s fined.

But senior Conservatives are now downplaying the seriousness of Starmer’s actions and are deliberately not calling for his resignation. Their reservations reflect the underlying threat to Johnson, who has repeatedly refused to step down and -- for now -- appears to have survived the scandal.

If Starmer is fined and quits, it will trigger a Labour leadership contest, the likely outcome of which is hard to predict.

But it will also draw fresh attention to how Johnson has behaved and remind his critics -- including in the Conservative Party -- of how he became the first sitting prime minister found to have broken the law, yet still kept his job. The risk is if it provides would-be rebels with new impetus to try to oust him.

