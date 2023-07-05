(Bloomberg) -- The scramble for control of Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA is heating up, with telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel and Czech entrepreneur Daniel Kretinsky vying to rescue the troubled French grocer.

The company’s network of stores in affluent parts of the Paris region and southeastern France, whose convenience brands include Monoprix and Franprix, is fanning the competition. The rival bids are the latest twists in a long-running saga for Casino, which has said that its restructuring will result in shareholder dilution and Chief Executive Officer Jean-Charles Naouri losing control.

Casino is set to meet with creditors Wednesday to discuss the proposals as the stock plunges. Below we look at how the retailer wound up in its current straits and what its suitors are offering.

What is Casino?

Casino operates grocery stores in France and Latin America and generated €33.6 billion ($36.6 billion) in sales last year. It has more than 50,000 employees at home and some 200,000 globally. The company has struggled with a lackluster performance in France, where it faces competition from rivals like Leclerc SA and discounters such as Lidl, which have drawn away cost-conscious shoppers squeezed by faster inflation.

How did Casino get into this mess?

In late 2015, when Casino still had an investment-grade credit rating, its debt pile had already put the company in the crosshairs of short-sellers, who targeted its stock. Since 2018, the retailer has been shedding assets to pay down debt and reduce leverage. Those efforts haven’t been enough, leaving the grocer buckling under more than €7 billion in borrowings.

Meantime, the cascade of companies through which Naouri controls Casino — including Rallye SA — went into creditor protection proceedings known as sauvegarde in France in 2019 to restructure debt. Rallye’s ability to meet its payments under the plan when they start coming due in 2025 will depend on it getting dividends from Casino. Rallye is currently in talks with creditors to review that plan as Casino negotiates its own restructuring.

What are the conciliation talks and why are they important?

In late May, Casino began a French process known as conciliation, which includes court-supervised talks with creditors. The goal of the discussions is to agree on a plan to substantially lower Casino’s debt so the grocer can keep operating with a sustainable capital structure.

Casino is looking for at least €900 million of new equity and aims to convert its €3.5 billion of unsecured debt and as much as €1.5 billion of secured debt into shares to fix its balance sheet. The talks could last until late October, but it’s seeking to reach a deal by the end of July.

Still, how much debt will be slashed, how shareholders and the different creditors are affected, what industrial plan for the company emerges and who will put up the money to implement it are crucial matters that will be discussed during conciliation.

Who’s circling Casino?

Kretinsky, who made his fortune investing in coal and gas, owns a stake in Casino as well as companies including Metro AG, Fnac Darty SA and Royal Mail Group Ltd. He’s teaming up with Marc Ladreit de Lacharrière’s Fimalac, another Casino investor, to offer €1.35 billion in cash. Together with debt converted into equity, that would amount to a €1.8 billion capital increase in total, a person familiar with the matter said, up from their earlier offer of €1.1 billion of equity.

Meanwhile, the trio formed by Niel, banker Matthieu Pigasse and retail entrepreneur Moez-Alexandre Zouari offered to invest €900 million with the support of a group of secured creditors, though the equity portion is just €450 million. Zouari, who operates franchised stores under Casino’s brands, would lead the company if their proposal is chosen.

While Kretinsky is putting more money on the table, the French trio are allowing creditors to take up a bigger proportion of the equity injection, potentially giving them a larger stake in the restructured company.

Rival French retailers have also been sizing up Casino. The Mulliez family, which owns the Auchan supermarket chain, approached Kretinsky for a tie-up between its French operations and Casino if his offer prevails, people familiar with the situation said last month. Carrefour SA is also running an analysis of the value of Monoprix stores, Le Monde reported in June.

Separately, Groupement Les Mousquetaires, the owner of the Intermarche supermarket chain, in May agreed to buy Casino outlets with about €1.6 billion in annual sales.

Last, but not least, are the creditors. The mix includes French banks that are also lenders to Casino’s parent companies in sauvegarde, asset managers and opportunistic credit funds. The latter in particular — which can be found across the capital structure, from the revolving credit facility to the term loan and the unsecured bonds — may be more interested in converting debt into equity and injecting money to control the company than in ceding ownership to other investors.

What happens next?

The restructuring will mean the end of Naouri’s control of Casino, a company he built through years of debt-fueled expansion. The grocer warned last week that existing investors will be “massively diluted” as part of the process.

Beyond that, who will emerge as the controlling shareholder and what plan will be adopted to fix the company’s operational issues remain unresolved.

Once an agreement is found, the company would likely seek to implement it through a sauvegarde procedure. That would allow the grocer to organize creditors into different classes and “cram down” dissenting investors, if needed, to pass the plan.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.