(Bloomberg) -- China’s rooftop solar boom is helping push the country toward its energy transition targets — it’s also creating headaches for officials tasked with measuring economic data.

In recent years, China’s electricity consumption as measured by the National Energy Administration has been growing faster than power production calculated by the National Bureau of Statistics. For 2023, the difference amounted to 315 gigawatt-hours, or about 3.5% of total power generation.

While consumption statistics cover the entire country, production data only measures large power generators, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. That means output figures are missing the impact of China’s dramatic boom since 2021 in so-called distributed solar, panels that’re built mostly on the roofs of homes and businesses.

Because those installations are too numerous — and lack the scale of massive hydro dams or coal-fired power stations — they’re included only in an annual yearbook, and not monthly data that contributes to important economic indicators like gross domestic product, NBS director Kang Yi said at a press conference Wednesday.

Omitting rooftop solar generation from the monthly statistics would in principle lead to an underestimation of the country’s economic growth, said Louis Kuijs, chief economist for Asia Pacific at S&P Global Ratings.

Electricity production only accounts for 2.6% of total GDP, so currently the impact of the missing rooftop generation is fairly small, according to Kuijs, perhaps lowering growth by 0.03 percentage points in 2021. “But, if the importance of such panels rises in the future, the underestimation would grow,” he said.

