(Bloomberg) -- US coal companies are required by law to clean up their old mines, but a common practice of transferring those mines to smaller operators has left many polluted sites unreclaimed throughout coal country.

In this episode of Bloomberg Storylines we travel to the nation’s coal belt, revealing the environmental wreckage left by mining across wide swaths of land and the damage done to those who live nearby. We also meet one man on a crusade to make those coal companies clean up their mess and never come back.

