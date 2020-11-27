A recent Sun Life survey found that nearly 60 per cent of Canadians say their mental health has been negatively impacted due to the pandemic. Many are struggling with loneliness, losing a loved one, job uncertainty, getting sick and more.

But even with more attention being paid to mental health, there’s a stigma that still exists, which prevents employees from doing their work, and leads to presenteeism and absenteeism. People are still worried that if they admit to struggling with issues like anxiety or depression, they’ll be passed over for a promotion or lose their job.

Making things worse is that help is hard to find: a Fraser Institute survey found that people had to wait nearly 21 weeks to see a psychiatrist after receiving a doctor’s referral.

As a result, it’s estimated that at least 500,000 employed Canadians miss work each week because of mental illness, and that 20 per cent of all Canadians experience a mental health issue in any given year, according to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

For companies, that’s leading to increases in short-term and long-term disability (LTD) rates, with mental health claims accounting for 30 per cent of all LTD claims. The total economic impact of mental health issues in Canada totals approximately $51 billion per year, with $20 billion driven by disability claims, absenteeism and lost productivity.

Create an action plan

Dave Jones, senior vice-president of group benefits at Sun Life, says that companies must play a larger role in combatting mental health – they have no choice, he says.

“The cost of absenteeism and presenteeism to a business requires an employer to have a leading role in addressing and normalizing mental health in the workplace,” explains Jones. “They simply cannot afford not to.”

Fortunately, there are steps that organizations can take to ensure that employees feel safe and supported in their work environments, he says.

One place to start is to include wellness programs and mental health support in your workplace benefit program.

That can include mental health training for leaders to help them create safe and supportive environments among their teams, and benefits such as an Employee and Family Assistance Program (EFAP) that can provide services and counselling for employees and their families.

Increased mental health and paramedical coverage – including for psychologists – and access to virtual mental health support, such as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), can also go a long way in supporting staff.

Flexibility is key

The best way for employers to support their staff’s mental health is to offer a variety of programs that they can choose from. This could include:

Self-guided online sessions

Some benefit programs now offer self-guided online sessions that can help an individual cope with a mental health issue privately and on their own terms. For example, one session could focus on CBT strategies for managing anxiety, says Jones. The advantage of these kinds of programs is that they’re easy to access. “It’s critical to make it easier for plan members to have diverse benefits and wellness solutions, whenever and wherever they need it,” he says.

Spending accounts (such as a health spending account or personal spending account)

Health spending accounts are employer-funded accounts with a fixed annual amount that employees can use to pay for medical expenses that aren’t covered by their primary plan. They allow for more choice, as employees can pick what services they use, whether it’s hypnosis or massage therapy. They also provide greater cost certainty for employers, as employers can choose how much money to place in the accounts, says Jones.

Larger maximums for mental health treatment

Most plans cap their coverage for mental health practitioners at $500 or $1,000 a year, notes Jones. That’s not enough. According to the Canadian Psychological Association, treating mental health requires a standalone maximum of between $3,500 to $4,000 per year. Consider group benefits that have higher maximums and also include more comprehensive EFAPs and also pharmacogenomics testing, which can identify the medications most likely to work for an individual.

Offer access to virtual care

Also consider a benefits program that has a virtual care program, especially today with COVID-19 restrictions. Sun Life recently partnered with Dialogue, a Canadian telemedicine provider, to launch Lumino Health Virtual Care, which is essentially a virtual walk-in clinic that allows plan members with acute physical and mental health issues to connect directly with local health care providers. “Many Canadians prefer to engage with health care professionals virtually,” says Jones, whether that’s over the phone or by video conference. “It’s important that people have options and can decide how best to continue their therapeutic relationship.”

Stand up for mental health

The companies that are successfully helping their employees are the ones where support for mental health issues comes from the top. Executives must demonstrate leadership by being open about their own struggles, by fostering a sense of openness around mental health and by showing – through their benefit offerings – that they take psychological issues seriously.

“Managers must work towards building a positive mental health culture for their teams, which could include regular check-ins with employees and flexible working schedules,” says Jones. “It’s important to lead by example when it comes to workplace mental health. The CEOs of Canada’s leading companies need to make mental health a priority for meaningful and sustainable action to happen.”