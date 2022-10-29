(Bloomberg) -- There are better ways to combat inflation than by destroying demand with interest-rate increases, according to Nela Richardson, chief economist for payrolls company Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Q: The jobs market has been strong. Do you foresee a potential slowdown?

A: The slowdown is inevitable in the jobs numbers. We’ve already seen it. You can’t expect an economy in normal times or as close to normal as we’re going to get from here on out to produce half a million or 400,000 jobs a month. That’s not the US economy or any economy I’m aware of. Something more normal makes sense. And I think what you’re seeing is not necessarily a slowdown, but a normalization of job gains post pandemic. And so we’re still seeing some really solid job growth and what we’re hearing from clients at ADP is that they’re still trying to find qualified workers. That’s the top concern of many of our -- especially small -- business clients, who’ve been out-competed by larger companies who were really aggressive in hiring over the last year. Those large companies are slowing down, but they’re just making room for smaller companies to hire instead. So we think we’ll see some pretty steady gains ahead, but slower than what we’ve seen over the past six months.

Q: Do you think the only way to cure inflation is, in part, to weaken the job market a little bit?

A: I don’t think that’s the best way at all. I think that’s a horrible way to cure inflation by destroying demand; I think that’s the worst way.

But it’s about productivity. Productivity grows you out of inflation. When more workers produce more output for the same amount of cost, that’s what productivity is. That’s what gets you out of the inflation-wage-price-spiral conundrum. But that takes some other muscles that the economy hasn’t really used all that well. It takes business investment, it takes government investment in jobs and workers. It takes more partnerships with community colleges to build an agile and skilled workforce in the places that the economy needs it.

There are better tools. We just haven’t had to use them in this economy until now.

Q: Should the headline inflation numbers carry more weight with the Fed?

A: The headline number should carry more weight because it feeds consumer expectations. And we know that the long-term driver of inflation is what people think will happen with inflation. So if you think that prices are going up, you are going to behave in a way that actually causes prices to go up, like go to Trader Joe’s and hoard a bunch of coffee in your cart because you think that next month is going to be higher.

So, while the Fed is not looking at coffee or food or gas specifically when it’s really focused on its interest-rate policy, it is well aware, as we all are, that consumers see it and that’s what consumers are judging. And if that feeds back to long-term inflation expectations, then we have a problem that spirals beyond the window that the Fed is executing its policy in.

Q: Is the equation the Fed is trying to solve right now that inflation is almost a bigger destabilizing risk in society and the economy than a recession, and a recession is the lesser of two evils for the Fed trying to chart its course?

A: It’s always positioned as inflation or recession, but I’m bearish enough to think that you could have both. But for the Fed, it really is, and in my view too -- inflation is job number one for the economy. Because without getting inflation under control, workers don’t benefit from a growing economy. All of their paychecks are eaten up by inflation. And so in order to get that productivity that leads to growth, you have to have inflation that’s manageable. The economy just can’t operate without having stable prices. And so I think the Fed’s priority list is in the right order. It has to be about inflation until inflation is under control.

Q: How realistic is the Fed’s 2% target on inflation?

A: Those goal posts, probably they would love to move them. Some of those disinflationary forces that we’ve relied on for the past 10 years leading up to the pandemic are just not working so well anymore. The whole idea of globalization, bringing prices down, of having just-in-time inventory that kept prices and costs low, those things are kind of fragmenting at the seams. And the way that we’re sourcing things like semiconductors around the world, it changes the landscape for inflation. And so in my view, this episode of inflation is just one of a future world where inflation is more frequent and more persistent. It’s not that the Fed is doing a one-and-done battle with inflation. This is going to be an ongoing war. And so what they do now, I think sets the tone for the future.

