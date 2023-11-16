(Bloomberg) -- By now, most people have heard of “forever chemicals,” the more memorable name for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. They’ve been incredibly useful over the years in making items found all across the consumer spectrum, from non-stick pans to waterproof raincoats and even medical devices. Their durability, however, has made them insidious. Since these chemicals don’t break down easily in nature, they accumulate in everything—and everyone. And they have been linked to cancer.

In the mini-documentary The ‘Forever’ Threat, Bloomberg Originals introduces us to Kyla Bennett, an environmental expert whose personal journey through illness informed a dogged search for the reasons behind what happened to her. What she discovered, however, affects almost everyone.

Bennett, formerly with the US Environmental Protection Agency, wanted to know how forever chemicals were getting into a swamp near her Massachusetts home. She eventually found out just how they got there, and by extension, how they were getting into everything and everyone. We also meet a scientist at Notre Dame whose studies revealed that certain plastic containers have the capacity to leach forever chemicals into their contents, from personal care products or food products commonly found in any supermarket aisle.

Read More: Got Plastic With a No. 2 Recycling Symbol? Beware a Toxic Problem

