Why Drugs are Still for Sale on Instagram

(Bloomberg) -- Instagram is full of vacation pics, brand campaigns and celebrity posts. But it's also a place where people go to find counterfeit prescription drugs and illegal street drugs. This week on Decrypted, we follow the story of Eileen Carey, who has tried for years to bring this troubling issue to Instagram's attention. Thanks in part to her efforts, Instagram has taken some steps to curbing drug-related content. But the problem still has not been contained.

