(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s biggest asset manager is shorting the pound on the conviction that the Bank of England will start cutting interest rates in the first half of 2024.

Amundi SA anticipates that the UK currency will tumble more than 4% against the dollar as inflation slows and the economy shows the pain of policy tightening, according to Federico Cesarini, head of developed FX at Amundi Investment Institute, the asset management company’s research arm.

“We expect the pound to fall apart,” Cesarini said.

The BOE insisted last week that it still had a way to go to fight inflation and warned that it may even hike rates again. The pound has rallied over the past few weeks on expectations that the central bank will cut rates less aggressively than major peers, with net long positions in the currency at the highest in nearly three months, according to weekly CFTC data.

That was before data on Wednesday showed that inflation slowed more than forecast last month, paring some of the currency’s gains.

“We believe the current outperformance is totally not aligned with recession fears,” Cesarini said, with the economy looking set for another quarter of stagnation after gross domestic product fell in October.

Amundi expects the currency to fall as low as $1.21 in the first quarter, compared to this month’s high of near $1.28 and analyst forecasts of $1.25 by end-March, according to a Bloomberg poll. A recovery will see the currency strengthen to $1.24 by mid-year, around the time when Cesarini expects the Federal Reserve to begin cutting rates, and $1.29 by the end of 2024.

Cesarini said a resetting of many UK mortgages at decades-high interest rates will likely cause more financial pain, which will weigh on demand and ultimately growth. The further weakening of the economy would bring inflation sufficiently down for the BOE by May, paving the way for a first rate cut that month, he said.

“We have to remind ourselves that we cannot have seen the worst for the UK economy so far,” Cesarini said, adding that he expected the BOE to cut rates by 125 basis points next year. Markets are pricing in around 140 basis points of cuts by next December.

