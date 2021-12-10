(Bloomberg) -- For luxury executives such as Kering Chief Executive Officer François Henri-Pinault, 2020 was the year in which the industry forever changed. Amid the arrival of the coronavirus, companies such as his suffered their worst year on record. Consumer behavior shifted even faster from brick-and-mortar to online as supply chains were disrupted.

The upheaval has only made more urgent the critical question facing the biggest brands: How does the luxury industry continue to grow while also becoming more sustainable? On this episode of Bloomberg’s the Business of Fashion, we explore the way companies say they are seeking to thread this needle, and whether it’s really happening.

