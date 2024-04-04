(Bloomberg) -- Listen to the Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the Bloomberg Terminal.

When Wall Street investors Tom Wagner and Greg O’Hara took over Hertz, they had ambitious plans. They aimed to revolutionize the car rental business by bringing a record number of electric vehicles into Hertz’s fleet, including 100,000 Teslas. And when Hertz’s IPO launched in 2021, it seemed Wagner and O’Hara had just made a visionary deal.

EVs were hot when Hertz started buying them. But as Bloomberg reporters Erik Schatzker and David Welch tell host Sarah Holder, the company would soon discover that making them work in the rental market was another challenge entirely.

Here is a lightly edited transcript of the conversation:Sarah Holder: Last fall, my boyfriend and I wanted to take a little trip from Brooklyn to Upstate New York. Amtrak couldn’t take us all the way to our campsite, so we did what so many transit-dependent New Yorkers have reluctantly done before us: we rented a car.

We booked one online through Hertz, the rental car service. But when I got to the garage to pick it up — several hours late, that’s on me — the agents told me that all they had available was an electric car. A Chevrolet Bolt, to be exact. I'd never driven one before, I didn’t know much about charging them, but we agreed: it’d be a fun new adventure. So off we drove.

But around six hours later, we were in a grocery store parking lot upstate, in the middle of a rainstorm, trying and failing to fill the car up with power. My umbrella was flapping in the wind. The car was low on juice, and the charging station was broken. It was the last one for miles. It felt like we had made…a huge mistake.

What I didn’t know at that time is that by renting an electric vehicle from Hertz, I was part of a larger bet the company had made years ago – one that led it on a journey to electrify its fleet, embrace the future of transportation – and hopefully, reap real profits in the process.

But much like my upstate road trip, things for Hertz didn’t exactly turn out as expected. EVs were hot when Hertz started ordering a bunch of them in 2021. But the company would soon discover — making them work in the rental market was another challenge entirely.

Today on the show: how two Wall Street investors brought Hertz out of bankruptcy with an ambitious bet to revolutionize rentals – and how a series of wrong turns left a big part of Hertz’s business stranded, on the side of the road, with no juice.

This is the Big Take, from Bloomberg News. I’m Sarah Holder

Holder: My colleagues Erik Schatzker and David Welch just published a deep dive on Hertz's turbulent last few years.

Erik Schatzker: My name's Erik Schatzker. I am the editorial director of Bloomberg New Economy, and I'm an editor at large at Bloomberg Businessweek.

David Welch: David Welch, Detroit Bureau Chief - cover all things auto, regional politics, whatever I get pulled into. And I've been on the Hertz story for a number of years now.

Holder: Their story begins in the early days of the pandemic, when the company careened into bankruptcy. By 2021, Hertz went to auction, and was acquired by investors who had a plan to turn the business around. The two men leading the takeover were Tom Wagner and Greg O'Hara.

Schatzker: They are professional investors. They're not car rental experts. That's the most important thing to remember as we talk about what happened to Hertz.

The two people who led the takeover of this company run investment firms. Tom Wagner has a distressed debt hedge fund called Knighthead, and Greg O'Hara has a private equity firm specializing in travel and tourism called Certares,

Welch: And they're sort of value investors, basically. They look for cheap assets that are out of favor and they buy them then and they figure they can whip them into shape.Holder: And at some point, Hertz caught their eye. Why were they interested in Hertz, this rental car company that was being battered by the pandemic?

Schatzker: Well, if you cast yourself back to those dark days of the pandemic, the economy was shut down. But the companies that were suffering the most. Were the companies that depended on you and me and everybody else to travel. There was no travel. We were all locked indoors.

And so they, like many people in the investment business, recognized that the pandemic wasn't going to last forever. And that would mean people getting on planes. That would mean people taking cruises. That would be people renting cars.

They were interested in Hertz because it was the only car rental company in North America to go bankrupt. There was no opportunity with Avis, for example, like there was with Hertz, because Avis didn't go bankrupt.

And the other giant in the rental industry, Enterprise, is privately owned.

Welch: Right, and look, you use bankruptcy not only to get protection from creditors and, and clear debt, which they did, they reduced the company's debt burden, which was always a disadvantage, but you, you use that period to cut a lot of other costs, cut workers, get rid of unprofitable locations, and, and, you know, bring in new management and just give the business a whole new fresh start.

Holder: What was their vision for Hertz? What dream future were they promising for this company?

Schatzker: They had a very ambitious plan for Hertz. Perhaps more ambitious than almost anything else they'd undertaken. They wanted to take a rental car company that had exclusively gas powered vehicles and on a very rapid schedule. Turn them all into EVs.

Welch: And at the time EV growth generally was, was just rapid fire. People were buying electric vehicles. Any company, any startup that had an electric vehicle story, they didn't even need an electric vehicle that worked. They just needed a good story. They were getting funded and getting funded with billions of dollars.

Holder: But Wagner and O’Hara not only wanted to electrify Hertz’s fleet. They wanted to revamp and modernize all of the company’s systems in an industry that is often seen as slow and clunky. They wanted to transform renting a car from a necessary chore to a seamless customer experience.

Welch: There were some other things that were fundamentally smart that they were trying to do. Hertz had lousy IT, lousy computer systems. They wanted to modernize that. They wanted to get Stripe to come in so people could use Apple Pay, also very smart.

And they wanted to improve the Hertz app so people could do more from their phones and automate the business. So it wasn't all just this, this electric vehicle pipe dream.

Schatzker: They actually wanted to transform the way a rental car company does business.

Holder: And they were looking at partnering with Uber, right?

Welch: They did, yes, and they partnered with Carvana as well.

Car companies have often looked at rental car companies as a big buyer of a big amount of volume of their production, and what that does is when you have cycles of consumer demand being sometimes really hot and sometimes really cold, if you've got this steady business of rental car companies buying cars from you, that smooths out your production schedules and, and, and makes the business less exposed to these economic cycles. Hertz looked at Uber and Lyft drivers the same way. If they had a certain number of them renting their cars, then they would be less exposed to cycles and travel for both business and leisure.

Holder: And part of their vision also included bringing in new leadership, right? Who did they hire to be the new CEO of this reimagined Hertz?

Schatzker: With this create— the same kind of creative inspiration that they brought to electrification, they reached out to a very unconventional candidate, Stephen Scherr, who had recently retired as the chief financial officer at Goldman Sachs.

Schatzker: He was a career banker who had risen through the ranks at Goldman, become a strategist and subsequently become the CFO. And after 28 years of the firm, he decided he was going to retire and do something else. And before long, a call came in from one of his former colleagues at Goldman, a guy named Jeff Nettleman, who is now working with Greg O'Hara at Certares, and Jeff Nettleman wanted to know, Stephen, you interested in becoming CEO of Hertz?

Holder: So this was the dream. They have their team set, they have their vision, and in the beginning it seemed like the plan might work. You open up your reporting describing the celebratory night that Hertz executives were having in November 2021. What had just happened? What were they celebrating?

Schatzker: 2021 was a gangbuster year for car rentals. Coming out of the pandemic, everybody wanted a car, couldn't buy a car, was renting a car, and so the industry had phenomenal tailwinds at its back. Huge demand, limited supply, tons of pricing power, uh, cars again were hard to get. And so they were selling for high prices. So Hertz was just crushing it on all fronts.

Holder: So much so that executives had decided to go public with an IPO. And this party… was the kickoff.

Schatzker: And so the company that they bought out of bankruptcy for $5.9 billion at the time of the IPO had a value of $15.3 billion. They had more than doubled their money in the space of only four months.

Welch: They're having this big party. They've got, you know, some great food there. They're blasting New Order. One of my favorite bands. Music is playing and Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback, uh, he's on board as a pitch man, you know lots of glitz, lots of glam, very, shiny IPO here. Everything is looking hot and, uh, they are off to the races here.

Holder: And at the heart of this shiny IPO was a multimillion dollar deal that Wagner and O’Hara were placing their bets on: an order of 100,000 Teslas.

Schatzker: You have to remember how hot everyone was for EVs at the time. There was this fascination with Elon Musk. It still exists, of course, but then, Elon could do no wrong. And when Hertz placed this order for 100,000 Teslas just days before its IPO, Tesla shares rocketed up 13% and the value of that company shot above $1 trillion for the very first time. People looked at that deal and thought, “Oh my God, the future of EVs is here.”

And so it's time to reprice Tesla. And it's time to think about this industry in a totally different way. It really seemed like Wagner and O'Hara had hit upon some kind of magic formula that nobody else had ever dreamed of.

Welch: So that’s betting that people are going to want to rent them and it's going to be cheaper to maintain these vehicles and you'll get better pricing at the counter and there'll be rented out more often.

They really bet that just that renting EVs would be a much better business and they would grow it as they could get more of them because, Hey. Tesla sales are hot.

Consumers love EVs. And, uh, how could this possibly go wrong?

Holder: But it did. Hertz would go from a fancy IPO party and staggering growth projections...to backtracking on its EV bet. That's after the break.

Holder: We’re back.

Hertz, its executives, and investors, placed a huge bet on electric vehicles as pandemic restrictions lifted and people got back to renting cars. And they ordered a fleet of 100,000 Teslas to anticipate that demand. But in late 2022, about a year after a big party Hertz threw to celebrate its IPO, it seemed like something wasn't clicking. People weren't as interested in renting EVs as they expected.

Schatzker: That’s the first warning light. If you think about all these things going on at Hertz like warning lights on a dashboard, that was the first one to go off. People didn't want to rent Teslas, and at the time, most of the EV fleet they had was Teslas.

Welch: Electric vehicle owners, most of the time, they have a charger in their garage at home. So every morning they wake up, it's on full. They live with their car the way you live with your cell phone. So they don't really worry about charging unless they're on a road trip someplace.

Schatzker: People stepping off a plane who were about to take a 250 mile drive didn't want to get behind the wheel of an EV or a Tesla for the first time. They had range anxiety. They didn't want to, you know, deal with this problem they'd heard of having to find a charger in the middle of the night somewhere or find themselves with an empty battery on the side of the road.

Holder: Right, right. Teslas are flashy and fun, but they require some getting used to.

Schatzker: Absolutely. They are not your, you know, your grandfather's gas guzzler.

Holder: On top of customers being wary of Teslas, Hertz executives started noticing another problem. Their repair costs were increasing significantly.

Schatzker: Initially it was a little bewildering. Why all of a sudden are our cars out of service and why are repair costs soaring? Turned out that.

Uh, many of the drivers who stepped behind a wheel of the Tesla often for the first time, couldn't manage.

Welch: A lot of drivers aren't used to that rapid acceleration. They're not used to the fact that when you take your foot off the accelerator, but have not yet touched the brakes, that you will start to slow down. So people are getting in small fender benders and accidents with these. And with Teslas, the repairs can be huge.

Holder: But the challenges didn’t end there. Their EV charging infrastructure just wasn't as robust as they needed it to be.

Welch: In order to keep all these cars charged, Hertz needed a lot of charging banks at their garage and in some cities, the grid wasn't really great for handling those many, that many chargers. And in other cases, the grid was fine, but the airport power source itself couldn't handle all of those. So what they had to do often, employees had to drive the cars off airport and go and charge them someplace else and drive them back. That's time consuming. That's more labor.

So they're being rented less often. They're getting less at the counter than they thought in terms of daily rental rates and the repairs were much higher. And that's when Stephen Scherr said, look, we, we have to start winding this down.

Holder: And then, Tesla announces they are cutting prices on every car in the lineup, and at first it seems like this is great news for Hertz, who buys a bunch of their cars, but that's not exactly the way that played out. What happened?

Schatzker: For sure. At the beginning of 2023, you may remember in January, in fact, um, Elon Musk decided as the EV market was getting more competitive, that he wanted to compete for share over margin, which means I'm willing to cut prices of my vehicles to make sure that, we're selling as many Teslas or people are buying Teslas over the emerging number of options they had in the electric vehicle industry. So he slashed prices on Teslas and he did that, you know, several times over the course of 2023 so that by the end of the year, many models were selling for 30 percent less than they were only months earlier. And that was a total nightmare.

Schatzker: Initially it seemed like good news because Hertz was going to be buying more Teslas and more other EVs like Polestars and Chevy Bolts. But what quickly became apparent to them is that as soon as these cars start trading for lower prices, they have to revalue their own fleet. That's a process called depreciation. And depreciation occurs on the balance sheet, but the change has to be run through the income statement. And so all of a sudden they had these massive costs for depreciation that they hadn't anticipated.

Holder: Some Hertz managers had warned Wagner, O’Hara and Scherr of making such a large deal with Tesla because betting wrong on models is a profit killer for car rental companies. Now - their concerns seemed validated. And Hertz was gradually scaling down its fleet of EVs.

Holder: Erik, what has Hertz’s response been to all of this?

Schatzker: Tom Wagner was willing to speak to me on the record up to a point. What he did say, on the record, and this you'll find in the story, is that he is still an optimist and believes very strongly that it won't be too long. Uh, as he put it, you know, before we figure all this stuff out.

Holder: Hertz also said that it's focused on better aligning the size of its EV fleet with customer demand.

Schatzker: You know, Hertz at the moment is kind of backtracking, more than kind of, it's reversing course on the EV strategy. It's really unclear whether this company is going to be anything other than the rental car business it used to be coming out of this experiment. And the stock price that was $29 in the IPO is now trading for less than $8.

Holder: So how much did they lose on this bet?

Schatzker: Well, people might think that it's a gargantuan amount of money because we had that $5.9 billion price tag when they bought it out of bankruptcy. Let's not forget. These guys are pretty clever investors. They put $2 billion of equity to back that $5.9 billion enterprise value. And then in the IPO, they sold $420 million of stock. Remember, a $29 IPO. So they recovered or recouped almost a quarter of their investment in the IPO. The people who have really suffered are the public shareholders of Hertz, who have ridden that stock down from 29 bucks to under 8.

Holder: Yeah, that can't feel good. And, I mean, did everything that Wagner and O'Hara had set out to do with Hertz fail? Did any of their strategy actually work?

Schatzker: It's really important to talk about some of this because it's easy to look at Hertz and say, “What a debacle.” Stories are rarely that black and white.

In this case, at least two of the ideas that they had have worked out well for Hertz. This ride-hailing business that they developed, renting cars on a weekly basis to Uber drivers, is, in fact, going exceedingly well. And the Carvana deal, that one that was supposed to recover more money when the Hertz cars get sold used, is in fact working too.

Holder: It's so interesting. There seems to be a couple of ways to read this story.

Either it's EVs as a business model don't work, or Hertz failed to make EVs work for their business model. It seems like maybe it's a little bit of both.

Schatzker: I think it's a combination of the two. There's no question that the world is electrifying. It's now electrifying more slowly than it was. In 2021, it seemed like electrification was around the corner, but all the early adopters have bought their Teslas and bought their EVs from other manufacturers, and so demand for new EVs is slowing.

EVs haven't worked out and we'll see if they do. It might be that they never work out. It might also be that these guys were just way too early.

Holder: In case you're wondering, my trip upstate ended up OK. We made it to our campsite, charged the car in the morning, and spent the rest of the trip…finding other places to charge. This is The Big Take, from Bloomberg News. I’m Sarah Holder.

